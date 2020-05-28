Ponmagal Vandhal: Jyothika starrer becomes first Tamil film to premiere worldwide directly on OTT platform

The upcoming Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal releases directly on an OTT platform amid lockdown. The gripping legal drama will be the first-ever Tamil film to have its worldwide premiere on OTT platform.

The much-awaited Tamil courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal is all set to release on 29th May. The upcoming Jyothika starrer releases directly on an OTT platform amid lockdown. The gripping legal drama will be the first-ever Tamil film to have its worldwide premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The makers of the film decided to release their upcoming film directly on digital streaming site as cinema halls are shut due to COVID-19 outbreak. Produced by 2D Entertainment, the legal drama features a power-packed cast that includes Jyotika, Parthiban, K.Bhagyaraj, Thyagarajan, Pratap Poten and Pandiarajan.

Speaking about the film releasing amid lockdown, actor Jyotika said, “We are excited that Ponmagal Vandhal is the first Tamil film set to be launched on direct-to-stream on 29th May 2020. Each actor looks for challenging roles that take their acting to greater heights and my character Venba has brought out the best in me. I am glad to have led a film that portrays a strong female character who will go to great lengths to seek justice. With Amazon Prime Video’s extensive reach, Tamil film lovers as well as a global audience shall be kept at the edge of their seats."

Directed by JJ Fredrick, the story of the film revolves around the story of a resident in Ooty named ‘Petition’ Pethuraj who reopens a case from 2004 that involved a serial killer ‘Psycho Jyoti’ who was convicted for the kidnapping and murder. Venba, his daughter and a passionate lawyer, weaves through the loopholes to unveil the truth.

