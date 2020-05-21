Ponmagal Vandhal Trailer OUT: Jyothika's powerful act as a lawyer in this legal drama sets high expectations

Going by Ponmagal Vandhal trailer, one can expect a nail-biting climax. Jyothika is known for powerful and women-centric roles and looks like she is looking forward to setting a new benchmark in the industry.

The trailer of the much-awaited Tamil courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyothika in the lead role is finally out. From the very start of the trailer, Jyothika's powerful act as a lawyer will leave you stunned. The trailer is filled with new twists and turns as an honest lawyer attempts to free an innocent woman, wrongfully convicted. This riveting tale revolves around the story of a resident in Ooty named ‘Petition’ Pethuraj who reopens a case from 2004 that involved a serial killer ‘Psycho Jyoti’ who was convicted for kidnapping and murder. Venba, his daughter and a passionate lawyer, weaves through the loopholes to unveil the truth.

Going by trailer, one can expect a nail-biting climax. Jyothika is known for powerful and women-centric roles and looks like she is looking forward to setting a new benchmark in the industry. The upcoming Tamil film is the talk of the town since its inception. Recently, Ponmagal Vandhal hit the headlines over a debate if the film should get OTT release. Well, finally, Ponmagal Vandhal will be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 29 in more than 200 countries and territories. It becomes the first Tamil film to get a direct worldwide release on OTT platform.

The legal drama also features a power-packed cast that includes Parthiban, K.Bhagyaraj, Thyagarajan, Pratap Poten and Pandiarajan.

Ponmagal Vandhal is a Jyotika & Suriya Production under their banner 2D Entertainment. The producer is Suriya Sivakumar and the film is written and directed by JJ Fredrick.

WATCH Ponmagal Vandhal Tamil TRAILER BELOW:

Meanwhile, a lot of producers recently came out in support OTT release of Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal. This took place a day after theatre owners threatened to ban the release of any film involving Suriya or his production house.

Credits :YouTube

