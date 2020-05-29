Ponmagal Vandhal Twitter Review: Jyothika starrer gets positive response as it streams on OTT platform

Ponmagal Vandhal Twitter Review: Directed by JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal is a courtroom drama and sees Jyothika in the role of a lawyer. Check out what audience has to say about the film produced by Suriya.

Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal has finally released today, May 29 and the film is getting good response on social media. Amid lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, Ponmagal Vandhal is the first-ever Tamil film, which has released worldwide today on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal is the courtroom drama and sees Jyothika in the role of a lawyer. It is the story of an honest lawyer’s attempts to redeem a wrongfully convicted woman. Well, the film is out for the audience and it is receiving a good response on social media. The unexpected twist in the climax of the film has left moviegoers stunned.

One of the Twitter users writes, "#PonmagalVandhal - interesting court room drama. With a solid message & Much needed." While the major section of the audience is impressed with Jyothika's yet another powerful performance in the film, a few are unhappy with the highly predictable screenplay.

A cine goer who watched the film already tweeted, "#PonmagalVandhal - Movie started off interestingly and then started losing the tempo thanks to a highly predictable screenplay. What should have been dealt with suspenseful writing has been executed with over emotional clichéd writing spoiling the watch."

Check out what the audience has to say about Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal:

#PonmagalVandhal - Movie started off interestingly and then started losing the tempo thanks to a highly predictable screenplay. What should have been dealt with suspenseful writing has been executed with over emotional clichéd writing spoiling the watch. (2.75/5) — Vignesh (@vigneshkanda) May 29, 2020

'Ponmagal vandhal' - A movie worth to watch and impressive acting by Jyothika mam. Hats off to you Parthiban sir and crew.

This movie is something which needs to be watched by parents.#PonmagalVandhal - An Epic #Jyothika #SuriyaJo #parthiban pic.twitter.com/IvmmSDQ2PY — Ram Prabhu (@ramprabhuram596) May 29, 2020

#PonmagalVandhal - interesting court room drama. With a solid message & Much needed . Worth " Twist " tu iruku .. Best of #Jo in recent times.@2D_ENTPVTLTD @rajsekarpandian @PrimeVideoIN — Vivek Amir (@vivek_amir) May 29, 2020

Ponmagal vandhal is watchable for its relevant social theme and emotions. On the flip side it gets too predictable after 1st 30mins with no depth in legal proceedings or argument. #PonmagalVandhal — teja (@Teja_medico) May 29, 2020

We are towards an era to speak out boldly social awakening contents!@Suriya_offl Annan can be a proud producer and #Jyotika is a show stealer with @dirBhakyaraj @rparthiepan அதகளம்.@fredrickjj kudos! "Delay in justice is injustice" @SuriyaFansClub @Hari_AISFC#PonmagalVandhal — pranesh_98 (@praneshvbz) May 29, 2020

#PonmagalVandhal - Need of the hour #Jo has come a long way to this position & she has done complete justice to the role ! Brilliant performance A neat film which is worth watching !! — Zaro (@arjunramesh23) May 29, 2020

#PonmagalVandhal - Except for few places, production values is a letdown. Good messages on child abuse but bad execution especially in the second half leaving out very less impact on the topic. The OTT direct release will serve definitely better for team than a theatrical one. — Vignesh (@vigneshkanda) May 29, 2020

The film is produced by Suriya under 2D Entertainment banner. Ahead of the film's release, Jyotika said, “We are excited that Ponmagal Vandhal is the first Tamil film set to be launched on direct-to-stream on 29th May 2020. Each actor looks for challenging roles that take their acting to greater heights and my character Venba has brought out the best in me. I am glad to have led a film that portrays a strong female character who will go to great lengths to seek justice. With Amazon Prime Video’s extensive reach, Tamil film lovers as well as a global audience shall be kept at the edge of their seats.”

