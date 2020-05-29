  1. Home
Ponmagal Vandhal Twitter Review: Jyothika starrer gets positive response as it streams on OTT platform

Ponmagal Vandhal Twitter Review: Directed by JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal is a courtroom drama and sees Jyothika in the role of a lawyer. Check out what audience has to say about the film produced by Suriya.
May 29, 2020
Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal has finally released today, May 29 and the film is getting good response on social media. Amid lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, Ponmagal Vandhal is the first-ever Tamil film, which has released worldwide today on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal is the courtroom drama and sees Jyothika in the role of a lawyer. It is the story of an honest lawyer’s attempts to redeem a wrongfully convicted woman. Well, the film is out for the audience and it is receiving a good response on social media. The unexpected twist in the climax of the film has left moviegoers stunned. 

One of the Twitter users writes, "#PonmagalVandhal - interesting court room drama. With a solid message & Much needed." While the major section of the audience is impressed with Jyothika's yet another powerful performance in the film, a few are unhappy with the highly predictable screenplay. 

ALSO READ | Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal LEAKED online by Tamilrockers ahead of its OTT release

A cine goer who watched the film already tweeted, "#PonmagalVandhal - Movie started off interestingly and then started losing the tempo thanks to a highly predictable screenplay. What should have been dealt with suspenseful writing has been executed with over emotional clichéd writing spoiling the watch." 

Check out what the audience has to say about Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal: 

The film is produced by Suriya under 2D Entertainment banner. Ahead of the film's release, Jyotika said, “We are excited that Ponmagal Vandhal is the first Tamil film set to be launched on direct-to-stream on 29th May 2020. Each actor looks for challenging roles that take their acting to greater heights and my character Venba has brought out the best in me. I am glad to have led a film that portrays a strong female character who will go to great lengths to seek justice. With Amazon Prime Video’s extensive reach, Tamil film lovers as well as a global audience shall be kept at the edge of their seats.”

