Ponman: Basil Joseph's Malayalam movie gets leaked online within hours of release

Basil Joseph starrer Ponman has finally hit the big screens today, January 30. While the movie has been generating significant buzz on social media, it has already fallen victim to piracy. Yes, you read that right. The Jothish Shankar directorial has been leaked online on several pirated websites within hours of its release.

Ponman can now be easily downloaded from these illegal websites for free on phones and desktops. Meanwhile, viewers can also stream the full movie online for free on platforms like Reddit and 123Movies. Since the Basil Joseph starrer has just been released today, it remains to be seen whether this sudden piracy breach will impact the movie’s box office performance.

For the unversed, Ponman is not the only film to have leaked online shortly after its release. In recent months, almost every movie hitting theaters has simultaneously appeared on pirated websites. Lately, several South Indian films have been illegally streamed on these platforms and posing a significant threat to their box office performance.

Previously, movies like Dominic And The Ladies' Purse, Pravinkoodu Shappu, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj, Pushpa 2, Rekhachithram, and many others have fallen victim to piracy. While filmmakers continue to take measures to combat this issue, piracy remains an ongoing challenge as it is growing with each passing day.

A few weeks ago, Game Changer was aired illegally on a local TV channel. The makers immediately took action against the accused and the miscreant was arrested by the police.

The matter was raised by the producer of the film via his X handle. He wrote, "This is unacceptable. A film that was released just 4-5 days ago being telecasted on local cable channels & buses raises serious concerns. Cinema is not just about the Hero, director or producers; it’s the result of 3-4 years of hard work, dedication and the dreams of thousands of people."

Meanwhile, moviegoers are loving Basil Joseph starrer Ponman after watching it in theaters. If you have also watched the film, do not forget to share your review with us in the comments below.