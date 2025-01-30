Ponman Twitter Review: 11 tweets you must check out before heading to watch Basil Joseph starrer Malayalam comedy

Ponman is a recent Malayalam comedy that hit theaters on January 30, 2024. Starring Basil Joseph and Sajin Gopu in the lead roles, the movie had been creating quite a buzz ahead of its release. Now, social media is filled with innumerable firsthand reviews from fans, who have shared what they found good and bad about the movie.

On a broad note, Ponman has delivered its expected dose of entertainment, which is fairly typical of a Basil Joseph starrer. However, according to some fans, the first half of the movie felt lagging, as the crux of the story takes time to unfold.

Meanwhile, other audience members have commented on how the comic timing of the actors was spot on. They also appreciated the film's deliberate choice to avoid intense dramatic moments, which added to its enjoyable factor.

That’s not all. Fans have praised the on-screen chemistry between Basil Joseph and Sajin Gopu, who seem to have mastered the art of situational comedy with their performances in the film.

Moreover, there has been special mention of the meticulously planned screenplay, which consists of layers of drama with subtle hints of serious tones and sequences. These elements have, in fact, enhanced the overall appeal of the movie.

Some viewers have also highlighted how brilliantly the makers managed to adapt a story from a novel and remake it for the big screen. For the uninitiated, the plot of Ponman is based on a novel written by GR Indugopan.

Check out the fan reactions here:

Coming back to the film, it revolves around the story of a gold dealer who unexpectedly lends all his precious sovereigns for a village wedding. However, things take a turn for the worse when the bride’s corrupt husband keeps the gold for himself while plotting to silence the dealer forever.