Ponniyin Selvan 1 Movie Release LIVE UPDATES: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus gets a phenomenal start
Mani Ratnam's much-anticipated magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 has got a massive start in the USA as well. A Twitter user from US wrote, “#PonniyinSelvan Watched in IMAX in Maryland USA. As a child I have read the novel several times, but it's a life time experience to see the characters come to life in the big screen. Amazing acting , costumes and settings. Kudos to the entire crew.”
Ponniyin Selvan USA premieres reported approc USD 750,013 from 328 locations.
Chiyaan Vikram and Karthi watched FDFS of Ponniyin Selvan 1 at 5:30 AM along with the audience. They looked super happy and overwhelmed by the audience's response.
Ahead of the film's release, Sivakarthikeyan expressed his excitement to watch Mani Ratnam's much-awaited magnum opus. "May this be the humongous hit of Indian cinema," he tweeted.
The advance bookings of PS1 are the second highest of the year in Tamil Nadu, only behind Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's Beast. The period action film had an advance booking in the range of Rs. 16 - 17 cr gross in Tamil Nadu for day 1 and around Rs. 40 crores in total.
Ponniyin Selvan 1 is finally out in theatres and is getting positive responses from the audience and critics alike. A Twitter user writes, “#PonniyinSelvan1 Extraordinary outcome of a magnificent mani ! Purely class based which takes u back to the era of cholas. Certainly not for the "hero kicks d villan & he flies to Mars" fans club.”
Another Tweeted, "#PonniyinSelvan1 : 4.75/5 A novel well written into film with engaging screenplay No Lag scenes, Each & Every character scored Well."