Ponniyin Selvan 2: 10 tweets you must check out if you're planning to watch Mani Ratnam's film

The much-awaited and highly anticipated Mani Ratnam's epic drama Ponniyin Selvan 2 is out in the theatres. After the cliffhanging end of the first part, audiences were super eager to watch the end of Cholas. Several movie buffs thronged to theatres to watch the movies in the first show itself and shared their reviews on Twitter. Many even called PS 2 'an absolute pride of Indian cinema'.

Despite early morning shows being cancelled, the celebrations of PS 2 began with the first show at 9 AM. Mani Ratnam, being the absolute maverick filmmaker that he is, managed to live up to the sequel expectations as audiences are hailing the cinematography, the storyline, the end and the performances of the star-studded cast. Twitter is awestruck by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's performance as vicious Nandini and Chiyaan Vikram's performance as Aditya Karikalan. AR Rahman's music adds magic to the screen and Jayam Ravi as great Raja Raja Chozha is said to have done perfect justice to the role.

Check out audiences reviews on Mani Ratnam's epic Ponniyin Selvan 2 here:

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is concerned with the Chola dynasty and the tug-of war-between royal families for the kingdom and is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic, sprawling novel Ponniyin Selvan, written years ago. The Mani Ratnam directorial features Karthi in the role of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, the orphaned prince of the Vana clan, Chiyaan Vikram as crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Jayam Ravi in the role of Arumozhi Varma aka Ponniyin Selvan, the future emperor. Trisha Krishnan essays the role of princess Kundavai Devi, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears in a double role, as antagonist Nandini and Oomai Rani. Apart from these, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj play supporting roles.

The sprawling epic is being shot by cinematographer Ravi Varman, who also shot the first part. Editing is being handled by A Sreekar Prasad and the script is written by Mani Ratnam and Elango Kumaravel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 interesting things about Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 you must know before watching the sequel