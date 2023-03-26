Ponniyin Selvan 2: A glimpse into AR Rahman's magic for Mani Ratnam's historical drama

After the huge success of Mani Ratnam's directorial venture Ponniyin Selvan 1, the team is all set for the making of its sequel. The first installment starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha was released on 30 September 2022. It was highly appreciated for its storyline and the music, which was given by the Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

Talking about the music, Lyca Productions on Sunday announced the release date of the music album launch of PS-2.

Taking to Twitter, Lyca Productions posted a video showing Rahman, working with other artists as the album will be released on 29th March at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

"The making of a masterpiece: A glimpse into @arrahman sir's magic," the post read.

About the PS 1

Ponniyin Selvan I AKA PS-1 was a blockbuster hit, where Mani Ratnam's direction was lauded by the audience. The movie was based on the novel Ponniyin Selvan written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It also starred Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, and many more. The movie was released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu.

PS 2

The second part of the 2022 blockbuster film is slated to release on April 28 and like the first part, this movie will also be multilingual.

