Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks ethereal as the vicious Nandini in first glimpse VIDEO

Ponniyin Selvan 2, the second installment of veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam's dream project is gearing up for a grand theatrical release this April. The makers of the epic drama kickstarted the promotions for the film by releasing the first single - 'Aga Naga' from the film, a few days back. Now, Ponniyin Selvan 2 official trailer and audio are set to get revealed at the grand event which will be held in Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, on March 29, Wednesday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks ethereal as the vicious Nandini in PS 2 glimpse video

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan 2 have been revealing special glimpse videos from the film, on social media. On Tuesday night, the PS 2 team revealed the much-awaited glimpse video dedicated to the character Nandini, played by the former Miss World and celebrated actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the video, Nandini is seen looking at a distance, with a mysterious, almost terrifying look on her face.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as always, looks ethereal as the vicious 'Pazhuvoor Ilaya Rani' who is best known for her angelic looks, unbeatable charm, and most importantly, extremely intelligent and cunning mind. The popular star is seen in a green ethnic outfit, which she paired with antique gold temple jewellery ornaments, long hair, and traditional make-up. The film fanatics are now eagerly waiting to witness Aishwarya's stellar performance as the much-celebrated character on the silver screen once again, with Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Watch the Ponniyin Selvan 2 glimpse video, below:

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

The main star cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2, including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and others will reprise their respective characters in the second installments. Along with the original cast, a few popular stars are also expected to join the second installment of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus. AR Rahman has composed songs and original score for the project, which reportedly has 7 soundtracks. Ravi Varman is the director of photography. Ponniyin Selvan is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam's home banner Madras Talkies, and Lyca Productions.

