Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai touches Mani Ratnam's feet at promotions as he praises her performance

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently winning hearts for her gesture towards director Mani Ratnam during Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions. The actress, who is always grounded and knows her roots, touched the director's feet at the promotions as he heaped praises on her. Yes, the beauty touched Mani Ratnam's feet as a token of gratitude and respect as he praised her performance in the film.

At the event, Mani Ratnam was asked if he considers Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as his lucky charm. The director confessed that he approaches Aishwarya only if he thinks that she will fit the part and she has always come through with his expectations. He added, "A filmmaker is a very, very selfish person. Absolutely heartless and selfish. The only thing you care about is the film. How much ever I love her, I will ask her only if I think she’s right for the role. Every time I’ve asked is only because I’ve believed she’s absolutely right for the role and she’s been nice enough to say yes. So it’s not luck, it’s not a charm, it’s only her talent and her personality that would portray this character."

Listening to Mani Ratnam's praises, Aishwarya immediately stood up from the seat and touched his feet, and took blessings. She also hugged him with a huge smile. And let us tell you that this is not the first Aishwarya Rai touched Mani Ratnam's feet, she always takes blessings from him and doesn't shy away from doing so on public platforms as well.

Watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan touch Mani Ratnam's feet at PS 2 promotions here:

Aishwarya made her film debut with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar and then later worked with him in Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010). Ponniyin Selvan is her fourth film with the director.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is gearing up for grand release on April 28 and the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. PS2 is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular novel of the same and features a stellar cast from the film industry. This project will see Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in lead roles. Apart from these, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also play other supporting roles. AR Rahman is the music composer.

