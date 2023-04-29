Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Vikram enjoy a movie date with their partners in Chennai; PICS

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 has released in theatres and is receiving massive responses from audiences. The star-studded team, also gathered together, to enjoy their film on the big screen. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, and Vikram were accompanied by their partners at the theatre to watch PS 2.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared pics as 'Cholas' came together to watch Ponniyin Selvan 2 in theatres. Jayam Ravi along with his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her husband Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter Aradhaya, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram and Vikram Prabhu enjoyed Ponniyin Selvan 2 on the big screens. However, Karthi is missing in the pics. They also posed for pics together and are all smiles.

Check out Aishwarya, Vikram and Ponniyin Selavn team's pics here:



Ponniyin Selvan team's friendship

Last year too, when Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released, the team watched the movie together. Their pics went viral back then and now they repeated the tradition. The team got extremely close together and bid an emotional goodbye during the end of Ponniyin Selvan's 2 promotions. Jayam Ravi and Karthi got teary-eyed as they had to put an end to Ponniyin Selvan for good.

Recently, Vikram opened up about his bond with Aishwarya and also revealed that he is very close to her husband Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya as well. He said, "And, of course, Mr Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan)... it's the nice relationship I have with them. It's been about work, but otherwise whenever we get time, we chill."

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala took a stroll down memory lane and shared a few pictures from the sets of the PS 2. She posted adorable pics of herself as Vaanathi from the last shooting day of PS1 and PS2. In the caption, she wrote, "Last shooting day of PS1 and 2. Post picture wrap.. Thank you for the love, for the memories, for the honour that it has been. I`m Romba romba nandri."

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

PS 2 is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular novel of the same and features a stellar cast from the film industry. This project also features, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also play other supporting roles. AR Rahman is the music composer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PS 2 actor Vikram calls Aishwarya Rai 'good friend,' reveals special bond with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya