Ponniyin Selvan 2: Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Aditha Karikalan’ look decoded; The official trailer is on its way

Ponniyin Selvan 2, the highly anticipated second installment of Mani Ratnam's dream project is gearing up for a grand theatrical release this April. The first part, which was released in September, last year, emerged as one of the all-time highest-grossing Tamil films in history. Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on legendary writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's celebrated novel of the same name, features a stellar star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan, in the lead roles.

Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Aditha Karikalan’ look from Ponniyin Selvan decoded

Recently, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan dropped a very special video, dedicated to 'Aditha Karikalan', one of the protagonists played by Chiyaan Vikram, on social media handles. In the interesting video, costume designer Eka Lakhani, along with her brilliant team of artists, is seen creating Karikalan aka Vikram's look for the Mani Ratnam directorial, step by step. From the army suit to ornaments and symbols engraved in the outfits to hair style, every thing related to the much-loved epic character has been created with a lot of effort. Chiyaan Vikram, on the other hand, easily got into the shoes of the Chola Crown Prince, thanks to his impeccable acting skills, flawless voice modulation, and excellent dialogue delivery.

Watch the 'Dressing Up Aditha Karikalan' video from team Ponniyin Selvan, below: