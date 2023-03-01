Ponniyin Selvan 2: Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi's fun on sets in BTS video will get you excited for sequel

Mani Ratnam's Magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 is gearing up for a grand release next month. While fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath for the sequel after the blockbuster PS 1, the makers are all set to announce updates. Today, the makers shared a fun video of Ponniyin Selvan's cast enjoying on the sets. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a BTS video of Ponniyin Selvan's cast speaking about PS 1 and PS 2. Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Chiyaan Vikram are seen sharing experiences about their roles from the sets of the film. A few fun moments of the team from interviews with Ponniyin Selvan 1 are also included in the video.

Watch the BTS video of the team on sets of PS 1 and PS 2:

Ponniyin Selvan 2's updates There were rumours a few days ago that the release of PS 2 was postponed. However, the team clarified and said that the sequel will be released as announced. Ponniyin Selvan 2 will release worldwide in theatres on April 28. Another interesting update about PS 2 is the makers have reportedly finalised the trailer and audio launch date of the much-awaited project. Like the first installment, the official trailer and audio of PS 2 will also get released on the same day, in a grand event that is slated to be held in Chennai, on April 5, this year. The makers are expected to confirm the trailer and audio launch date with an official announcement, very soon.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2 Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The film will feature the star-studded cast reprising their roles respectively such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman. In addition to this, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi are also part of PS 2. Financed by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under their banners Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, music maestro AR Rahman has set fresh chartbusters after giving us blockbuster songs in PS 1.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran to direct Suriya for a biographical film? Deets inside