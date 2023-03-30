Ponniyin Selvan 2: Kamal Haasan wanted to be part of Mani Ratnam's film; Says 'missed it but gave voice over'

Ponniyin Selvan 2, the much-awaited sequel of Mani Ratnam's is gearing up for grand release next month. On Wednesday night, the trailer was released with a grand audio launch event in Chennai, attended by a star-studded cast and Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR as chief guest. The legendary actor said he lost the opportunity to act in Ponniyin Selvan but got the chance to give voice-over.

Before launching the trailer, the legendary actor addressed the gathering while sharing his views of the sequel and revealed how he too wanted to be a part of the film. However, he ended up giving his voice to the same. “Thanks to all the fans who made me get on to the stage for the past years. Only Simbu will know that because he has been acting since young years. I got the opportunity to act with my talents. I have lost films too, like Ponniyin Selvan. So I gave a voice-over," said Kamal Haasan.

He further added, “I feel jealous of seeing Mani Ratnam. We could understand how it was going to go. I got a new opportunity via AR Rahman the day before yesterday. His orchestra played songs and it was magic. I was overwhelmed and at a loss for words. Life is short and getting a chance in cinema is less. We should all celebrate the chances we get. This is not a time to be jealous.”

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer was released and received a massive response from the audiences. It will take off from the conclusion of the first movie, where the viewers saw Ponniyin Selvan facing his death, as Aishwarya Rai’s Oomai Rani jumps into the sea to save him.

The sequel will see actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj and others reprise their roles respectively. Composer AR Rahman, editor Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Ravi Varman are part of the technical crew. PS 2 is all set to release on April 14, in the theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

