Ponniyin Selvan 2: Mani Ratnam's team denies rumours of release date postponement

As it was announced, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is made in two parts and the second part is expected to be bigger and better than the first one. As fans across the world are waiting for the Ponniyin Selvan 2, there have been rumours that the release date has been postponed. However, turns out it's not true and just a mere rumours. Since morning, reports have been doing rounds on social media that Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is scheduled to release on April 28, has got postponed indefinitely. However, later, the team shared that as announced earlier, PS 2 will hit the screen in the next 2 months.

A source close to the film said to Times of India, "The post-production work for the film is progressing well and steadily, and the makers will be coming up with a surprise announcement soon as they have some unique plans for the film promotion. So, the latest report doing rounds on social media regarding the film's postponement is just a rumour." Take a look at Ponniyin Selvan 2 release date here:

About Ponniyin Selvan 2 Ponniyin Selvan 2 shoot is completed. The first and second parts of Ponniyin Selvan were shot simultaneously. It was revealed that in 150 days, Mani Ratnam managed to pull off shooting PS 1 and PS 2. The first part left fans hanging with an intriguing end of what will happen in the second part after Ponniyin Selvan returns to the Kingdom. The film is based on the novel by 1995 Kalki Krishnamurthy. As in PS 1, the star-studded cast will return in PS 2 as well. There will be no change in the cast, as the sequel will continue from where it left in the first part. The Mani Ratnam directorial features Karthi in the role of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, the orphaned prince of the Vana clan, Chiyaan Vikram as crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Jayam Ravi in the role of Arumozhi Varma aka Ponniyin Selvan, the future emperor. Trisha Krishnan essays the role of princess Kundavai Devi, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears in a double role, as antagonist Nandini and Oomai Rani.

ALSO READ: Veera Simha Reddy to Varisu: South films to watch this week on OTT