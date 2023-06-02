Ponniyin Selvan 2 OTT Release Date: Here's when and where you watch Mani Ratnam's epic historic film

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, popularly known as PS 2, is the biggest film in South cinema. The pan-Indian film, which was released in April, became a huge hit at the box office. PS 2 received positive reviews but couldn't stand up to the expectations set by the prequel. However, despite the mixed box office performance, Ponniyin Selvan 2 performed well, especially in Tamil Nadu.

After almost two months of theatrical release, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has finally got its digital release. The wait is over as the film is released on the OTT platform and is available for streaming online. If you watch the historic film, PS 2 at your home, here are all the details you need to know.

Check out Ponniyin Selvan 2 OTT release date details here:

Where to watch PS 2

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 was released finally on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos for streaming. While making the announcement, Prime Video wrote on Instagram, "Step into the world of grandeur and intrigue as this epic saga continues! #PS2onPrime, watch now.." There were rumours that PS 2 streaming online will be based on rental. It is said that audiences who want to watch the film have to buy it on rent despite having a subscription to Amazon Prime Videos. However, it's not true. Anyone who has a subscription to Amazon Prime Videos can watch PS 2 at home.

When to watch PS 2

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is currently available for streaming. The film was released on OTT today. Amazon Prime Videos announced the premiere of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Tamil with the dubbing version available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan 2 revolves around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram's love story, and continues on his quest to become Rajaraja I, the greatest ruler of south India's historic Chola empire. The main star cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2, features Karthi in the role of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, the orphaned prince of the Vana clan, Chiyaan Vikram as crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Jayam Ravi in the role of Arumozhi Varma aka Ponniyin Selvan, the future emperor. Trisha Krishnan essays the role of princess Kundavai Devi, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears in a double role, as antagonist Nandini and Oomai Rani.

Apart from these, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala are also part of the film. Ponniyin Selvan is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam's home banner Madras Talkies, and Lyca Productions, AR Rahman composed songs and original scores for the project.

