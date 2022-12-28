Ponniyin Selvan 2 release date announced; Cast to storyline, here's what you can expect from the sequel

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I, also known as PS 1, became the biggest blockbuster at the box office in 2022. The first part was released on September 30 and collected a worldwide gross collection of Rs 400 crores. The film was highly praised for its screenplay, performances by the actors, and cinematography. Everything in the film was larger than life through Mani Ratnam's lens. As it was announced, Ponniyin Selvan is made in two parts and the second part is expected to be bigger and better than the first one. As fans across the world are waiting for the Ponniyin Selvan 2, the big announcement is here. The makers today officially announced Ponniyin Selvan 2 and left fans super excited.

Here's everything about Mani Ratnam and Vikram's PS 2 Ponniyin Selvan 2 release date The makers of the film, Lyca Productions, took to Twitter and shared a video to announce the release date of Ponniyin Selvan 2. PS 2 will hit theatres worldwide on 28th April 2023. The Cholas will return and promises to break the box office yet again. Sharing the video on Twitter, the makers wrote, “Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!”

Star cast of PS 2 As in PS 1, the star-studded cast will return in PS 2 as well. There will be no change in the cast, as the sequel will continue from where it left in the first part. The ensemble cast of PS 2 includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi in lead roles. Apart from these, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also play other supporting roles in this period's action drama. The Mani Ratnam directorial features Karthi in the role of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, the orphaned prince of the Vana clan, Chiyaan Vikram as crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Jayam Ravi in the role of Arumozhi Varma aka Ponniyin Selvan, the future emperor. Trisha Krishnan essays the role of princess Kundavai Devi, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears in a double role, as antagonist Nandini and Oomai Rani.

Storyline/Plot The first part left fans hanging with an intriguing end of what will happen in the second part after Ponniyin Selvan returns to the Kingdom. Who is the woman who keeps saving Arulmozhi Varman from the river? Is there any connection? Will Jayam Ravi aka Arulmozhi Varman and Karthi aka Vanthiyathevan reach the kingdom or is there a tragedy? All the questions will be answered in the second part. The first part ended on a cliffhanger as we also saw a glimpse of Oomai Rani, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is expected that the second part will dwell more on her role as Oomai Rani. The film will continue to focus on Arulmozhi Varman, and his journey to becoming the Chola empire's greatest ruler Rajaraja Chola I. The second part is also expected to focus on the flashback story of Vikram aka Aditya Karikalan. The sequel will also show the relationship between Ponniyin Selvan and Oomai Rani, played by Aishwarya Rai. Well, there is a lot going to happen in the second part of Ponniyin Selvan, and promises to keep audiences hooked to the screen. PS 2 shoot The first and second parts of Ponniyin Selvan were shot simultaneously. It was revealed that in 150 days, Mani Ratnam managed to pull off shooting PS 1 and PS 2. It came as a huge surprise to the audience and SS Rajamouli as well for wrapping up the film so quickly and perfectly. It was earlier announced that shooting for the sequel has also been completed, however, now reports suggest that the director decided to retake a few crucial scenes. According to reports, a few new scenes will be shot for the Ponniyin Selvan 2 and it is said that the shooting schedule will go on for up to 7 to 10 days. The production work for the sequel began in October and is likely to wrap soon and start promotions next year. Whopping Budget The film is based on the novel by 1995 Kalki Krishnamurthy and the two parts are made on a whopping budget. According to reports, the first and second parts were shot together so reportedly it was made on a huge budget of Rs 150 crores. It is to be noted that the satellite and OTT rights of PS 1 were reportedly sold for a huge sum too. Amazon Prime Videos bagged the streaming rights of Ponniyin Selvan.