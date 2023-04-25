Ponniyin Selvan 2 team in Mumbai: Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's THIS gesture on being called on stage

The cast of Ponniyin Selvan has been making its round all over the country as part of its aggressive promotion campaign. The team has reached Mumbai after its hyper-successful visits to Kerala, Coimbatore, and Bangalore, where they have been getting great responses. The team was also joined by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was not part of the promotional tours to other states. She joined the team in the Mumbai promotions. It is her one gesture before getting on the stage, that has been winning hearts on social media.

Aishwarya Rai’s sweet gesture during the Mumbai Promotions

The rest of the cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha were all present on the stage when Aishwarya Rai was called to take her seat. She can be seen in the video, kneeling in her signature pose, touching the stage like a token of her respect for the medium and stage. It’s an artistic practice that beginners do out of their devotion to the craft but the legend’s kind gesture is one of the highlights of the event. Ponniyin Selvan is a long-gestating dream project of Mani Ratnam, adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthi’s epic novel of the same name.

Technical Crew



Ponniyin Selvan 2, like the first part, will have its songs and background score composed by A R Rahman. Two tracks from the film, Aga Naga and Shivoham were released online by the team and have been getting lots of great reviews online. The sprawling epic is being shot by cinematographer Ravi Varman, who also shot the first part. Editing is being handled by A Sreekar Prasad and the script is written by Mani Ratnam and Elango Kumaravel. The film is slated for release on the 28th of April all over the world.

