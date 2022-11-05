Ponniyin Selvan 2: The second installment of Mani Ratnam’s film to hit the theatres on THIS date

Ponniyin Selvan I, the magnum opus helmed by the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam has emerged as one of the all-time highest-grossing films of Tamil cinema. The historical drama is based on legendary writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1954-released epic novel of the same. The cast and crew members, including director Mani Ratnam, and leading men Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi celebrated the massive success of Ponniyin Selvan at a grand event that was held in Chennai, recently. Ponniyin Selvan 2 gets a release date

As per the latest updates, the second and final installment of the franchise, which has been titled Ponniyin Selvan 2, has finally got a release date. If things go as planned, the Mani Ratnam directorial will hit the theatres on April 28, 2023. According to the latest reports, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan will officially announce the release date with a special update, in a couple of days. The reports also suggest that the makers will start releasing the audio and promo videos of Ponniyin Selvan 2 by February, next year Check out the EXCLUSIVE pictures from Ponniyin Selvan success meet, here: