Ponniyin Selvan 2: The second installment of Mani Ratnam’s film to hit the theatres on THIS date
Ponniyin Selvan I, the Mani Ratnam directorial has emerged as a massive success. Now, the release date of the second part, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is reportedly finalised.
Ponniyin Selvan I, the magnum opus helmed by the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam has emerged as one of the all-time highest-grossing films of Tamil cinema. The historical drama is based on legendary writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1954-released epic novel of the same. The cast and crew members, including director Mani Ratnam, and leading men Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi celebrated the massive success of Ponniyin Selvan at a grand event that was held in Chennai, recently.
Ponniyin Selvan 2 gets a release date
As per the latest updates, the second and final installment of the franchise, which has been titled Ponniyin Selvan 2, has finally got a release date. If things go as planned, the Mani Ratnam directorial will hit the theatres on April 28, 2023. According to the latest reports, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan will officially announce the release date with a special update, in a couple of days. The reports also suggest that the makers will start releasing the audio and promo videos of Ponniyin Selvan 2 by February, next year
The massive success of Ponniyin Selvan I
Ponniyin Selvan I, which hit the theatres on September 30, this year, was released after multiple delays caused by the pandemic and lockdown. Director Mani Ratnam waited for long 35 years to make a cinematic version of Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel, which has been considered one of the finest works of Tamil literature. Many legendary stars of Tamil cinema, including former Cheif Minister MG Ramachandran and veteran actor Kamal Haasan, had tried to make Ponniyin Selvan before Mani Ratnam finally succeeded.
Ponniyin Selvan star cast and crew
The Mani Ratnam directorial featured Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. The movie features an extensive star cast including Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, R Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, R Parthiban, Rahman, Jayachithra, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu and others. AR Rahman composed the songs and original score for the project. Ravi Varman is the director of photography. Ponniyin Selvan is produced by Mani Ratnam's home banner Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.
