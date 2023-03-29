Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer: 5 best moments from Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus that guarantee goosebumps

The highly anticipated official trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2, the second installment of veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam's dream project, is finally out. The highly promising trailer was released by legendary actor Kamal Haasan at the grand audio and trailer launch event of the film, which was held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, on Wednesday evening. Along with the lead star cast - Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and others, many popular celebs of the Tamil film industry including Silambarasan TR graced the Ponniyin Selvan 2 audio and trailer launch event.

Watch the Ponniyin Selvan 2 official trailer, below:

Here we present the 5 best moments from the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2, that guarantee goosebumps. Have a look...

1. Aditha Karikalan's confrontsc Pazuvettaraiyar and his allies

Chiyaan Vikram, who plays the Chola crown prince Aditha Karikalan has simply nailed the scene in which his character confronts Periya Pazuvettaraiyar, played by senior actor R Sarath Kumar and his allies. The National award-winning actor portrayed the emotional outburst of his character to near perfection, all thanks to his highly expressive eyes and brilliant voice modulation. This scene is definitely going to be one of the high points of the film.

2. Vanthiyathevan, Kundavai, and the romance

The Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer also provides glimpses of the romance of warrior prince Vanthiyathevan and Chola kingdom's brain, princess Kundavai, played by Karthi and Trisha Krishnan respectively. Even though the scenes are not shown in the trailer in detail, the glimpses of the much-loved pair's conversation with Aditha Karikalan, and their little moment of love in the Chola palace, are more than enough for the fans to rejoice.

3. Arunmozhi Varman's re-entry

Jayam Ravi, who plays Arunmozhi Varman aka the future Raja Raja Chola, has made a mark in the fantastic trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 with his brilliant re-entry scene. The prince, who is speculated to be dead, is very much alive and is seen at the Buddha Viharam in Kodikarai amidts the monks. Next, he is seen performing a couple of well-choreographed action sequences, which are definitely going to be stellar visual experiences on the big screen.

4. Oomai Rani aka Mandakini Devi's entry

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most-awaited second get-up from the Mani Ratnam directorial as Oomai Rani aka Mandakini Devi was vaguely revealed at the climax portions of Ponniyin Selvan I. However, the Ponniyin Selvan 2 official trailer has finally provided the much-awaited first glimpse of the character, which is going to lead the story in a big way in the second part. Aishwarya, as always, looks absolutely stunning even in the get-up of the elderly woman. The celebrated actress's portrayal of two different characters that are poles apart, is definitely going to be a treat to watch.

5. Aditha Karikalan and Nandini's spine-chilling face-off

The end portions of the Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer show the spine-chilling face-off scene between Aditha Karikalan and Nandini, played by Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, respectively. Nandini, who wows to kill Karikalan, is seen pointing the Pandya king's sword at his chest, while he looks at her longingly. The unrequited love of the Chola crown price is truly heartbreaking to watch, and we are sure that Vikram and Aishwarya are set to steal the show with their performances in this scene.

