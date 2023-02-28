Ponniyin Selvan 2: Trailer and audio launch event of Mani Ratnam’s film to be held on THIS date?

Ponniyin Selvan , the magnum opus which is helmed by the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam , is one of the biggest projects ever made in the history of Tamil cinema. The first installment of the historical drama, which hit the theatres in September 2022, emerged as one of the all-time highest-grossing films of the Tamil film industry. The audiences are now eagerly waiting for the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2 , the second installment of the project, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name.

According to the latest reports published by Times Of India, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan 2 have now finalised the trailer and audio launch date of the much-awaited project. Just like the first installment, the official trailer and audio of the multi-starrer will get released on the same day, in a grand event that is slated to be held in Chennai, on April 5, this year. The makers are expected to confirm the trailer and audio launch date with an official announcement, very soon.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that celebrated musician AR Rahman, who is composing the songs and original score for the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, might perform live at the trailer and audio launch event. Just like the grand trailer launch event of the first installment, the second part will also have a star-studded event, with some of the most popular celebrities of Indian cinema in attendance.