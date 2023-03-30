Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch: Aishwarya Rai touches Mani Ratnam's feet, hugs Suhasini, Khushbu and Revathy

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is playing the role of Nandini and Mandakini, in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, attended the grand trailer and audio launch event. The actress looked beautiful in a pink and golden anarkali dress at a grand event that took place on Wednesday night. The beauty stole all the limelight with her entry as she hugged Suhasini, Khushbu, and Revathy and touched Mani Ratnam's feet.

As soon as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her entry inside the venue of the Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer and audio launch, she met veteran actresses Khushbu, Revathy, and Suhasini, who sat in the front seats. She hugged them and interacted with them for a few minutes before heading to meet director Mani Ratnam. She touched the director's feet and hugged him with a huge smile.

Watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's video from Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch here:



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan about Mani Ratnam

Well, it's not the first time Aishwarya has done such an act. The actress, who is very particular about her traditions and ethics, always touches Mani Ratnam's feet whenever she meets him. she made her film debut with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar and then later worked with him in Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010). Ponniyin Selvan is her fourth film with the director.

Speaking at the event, Aishwarya was quoted saying, "I express my gratitude from the bottom of my heart, because I deeply appreciate this great love of yours. This film is so close to my heart. First of all, I want to thank you all for celebrating this film. I have played many characters in Mani Ratnam's films. I made my acting debut in Mani sir's direction. From the first time I was on screen to this moment, I'll tell you one thing. I will remain your student forever. This time, he has given me the character of Nandini. Many thanks to him for that."

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

On Wednesday night, the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 was unviled at the event in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada as well. The film will feature the star-studded cast reprising their roles respectively such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman. In addition to this, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi are also part of PS 2.

In addition to this, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi are also part of PS 2. Financed by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under their banners Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, music maestro AR Rahman and the first single from the second installment is already out.

