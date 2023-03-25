Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer to release on THIS date; 5 things we can expect

Ponniyin Selvan I, the first installment of veteran director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus which hit the theatres in September, last year, emerged as a massive success. The multi-starrer emerged as one of the all-time highest-grossing films of the Tamil film industry, thus raising expectations over its second installment. Ponniyin Selvan 2, the second part of the project, is now gearing up for a grand theatrical release on April 28, this year. Ahead of the years, the makers have now announced the Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer release date.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer gets a release date

The highly anticipated official trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been slated to be released on March 29, Wednesday. Earlier, it was rumoured that the official trailer and audio of Mani Ratnam's dream project will be launched together at a grand event which is slated to be held in Chennai, by the first week of April. But now, it has been confirmed that the PS 2 trailer is arriving early. The exciting update was revealed by the makers, along with a brand new poster of Ponniyin Selvan 2, on Friday. Chiyaan Vikram, who plays Chola crown prince Aditha Karikalan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who appears as the lead antagonist Nandini are featured in the new poster, which has already set social media on fire.

Here are the 5 exciting things that we can expect from the Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer, which is set to be released on March 29. Have a look...

1. A glimpse of the main game

For audiences who are familiar with the Ponniyin Selvan novel, this is definitely not a surprise. The tale of Cholas which we have witnessed in Ponniyin Selvan I is just the tip of the iceberg. However, the Ponniyin Selvan 2 official trailer is expected to make things a bit more clear to the audiences, who are only familiar with the film.

2. The much-needed plot hints

Ponniyin Selvan I ended with a surprise element in store and left many questions unanswered. However, the official trailer is expected to give some hints on what we can expect from Part 2, which is expected to narrate many origin stories and unravel some secrets.

3. Addition star cast

As you may know, along with the star cast from Part I, many new faces are expected to join the star cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2. Some of the most loved characters from the novel were not introduced in Part I, and the viewers are now eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of them in the official trailer of Part 2.

4. Music by AR Rahman

5. The new narrator and different story telling