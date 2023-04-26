Ponniyin Selvan 2: Trisha, Aishwarya Rai share 'Nan and Kun moment', break myth of co-stars can't be friends

Trisha Krishnan took to social media and shared a pic with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from recent Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions in Mumbai. The duo shared the "Nan And Kun" Moment as they posed with all smiles. In the movie, they play the roles of rivals, Nandini and Kundavai respectively. The pic is currently going viral on social media.

Amid the busy schedule, Aishwarya and Trisha managed to pose for a picture together during the promotions. Both actresses look stunning and perfect. Aishwarya can be seen hugging Trisha as they flash their million-dollar smile for the camera. In the pic, Aishwarya is seen a black floral ethnic suit, whereas Trisha opted for an orange co-ord set. In the movie, Aishwarya plays the role of Nandini, Queen of Pazhuvoor, while Trisha plays Chola Princess Kundavai.

Sharing the image, Trisha Krishnan captioned it as "Nan and Kun."

Check out Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai's pic here;

Trisha and Aishwarya Rai selfie from PS 1 sets

Last year, before the release of Ponniyin Selvan 1, Trisha shared a selfie with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the epic face-off and it took the internet by fire. Their face-off in the first part garnered a huge response from the audience. Well, we can't wait to see what these two have in store in the sequel. It is to be noted the first part ended with the Nandini conspiracy to kill Arunmozhi Varman as he returns to the Chola Kingdom. But she plays the double role and returns to save him as Oomai Rani.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

The second installment, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is gearing up for grand release on April 28 and Mani Ratnam along with the team are leaving no stone unturned to promote. Along with promotions, the team is also having a good time together and reminiscing the memories. So far, the team visited Delhi, Kerala, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai for promotional events of PS 2. With just one day for release, the team of PS 2 are waiting with bated breath to watch the reactions of audiences.

The Mani Ratnam directorial features Karthi in the role of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, the orphaned prince of the Vana clan, Chiyaan Vikram as crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Jayam Ravi in the role of Arumozhi Varma aka Ponniyin Selvan, the future emperor. In addition to this, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi are also part of PS 2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan Quiz: Answer 5 questions on Mani Ratnam's epic historical magnum opus