Ponniyin Selvan 2: Trisha Krishnan’s looks as ‘Kundavai' in THIS video are winning the internet

Ponniyin Selvan 2, the highly anticipated second installment of veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam's much-celebrated movie franchise, is now gearing up for a grand release. The first part of the project, which is based on legendary writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name, hit the theatres in September 2022 and emerged as a massive box-office success. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan are now gearing up to kickstart the promotions for the second part, and have been treating the fans with special videos on social media.

Trisha Krishnan's looks as 'Kundavai' win the internet

The popular actress won the hearts of audiences with her performance as Princess Kundavai, in Ponniyin Selvan 1. During the promotions of the first installment, Trisha Krishnan revealed that both she and the team members, including stylist Eka Lakhani tried around 50 looks for the character Kundavai. Later director Mani Ratnam personally choose around 10 looks from them, which eventually made it into the film. Now, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan have dropped a special video, which consists of Trisha's entire looks from the film.

Watch the video of Trisha Krishnan's looks as 'Kundavai' from Ponniyin Selvan, below: