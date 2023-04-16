Ponniyin Selvan 2: Trisha, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Aishwarya Lekshmi take a private jet for promotions

Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been gearing up for release for a long time now. The epic fantasy adventure film is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of all time, with the giant success of the first instalment that was a top grosser from last year. Director Mani Ratnam’s second instalment to his magnum opus adaption of Kalki’s epic novel “Ponniyin Selvan”. The film, which will be releasing on the 28th of April has been building up momentum with the teaser releases and the team’s promotional strategy for releasing a song per week leading up to the release, has been getting good responses on social media. The cast has finally started their promotional tour across the country.

Team Ponniyin Selvan 2 kicks off promotional tour from Coimbatore

The film starring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi , Aishwarya Rai, Trisha among an ensemble cast is just days away from release and the team has reached Coimbatore to start its press junket interactions around the country. Actor Vikram took to his twitter to write, “Coimbatore. Here is Varronkanna!! PS 2 #Cholasareback” with the photo of the main cast arriving at Coimbatore airport. The team will be travelling to different parts of the country including Kochi, Bangalore and Mumbai, covering all the major cities. The film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions along with Madras Talkies and is among the most expensive Tamil films to date. Which was shot together with the first instalment.

Technical crew

Ponniyin Selvan 2, like the first part will have its songs and background score being composed by A R Rahman. Two tracks from the film, Aga Naga and Shivoham were released online by the team and has been getting lots of great reviews online. The sprawling epic is being shot by cinematographer Ravi Varman, who also shot the first part. Editing is being handled by A Sreekar Prasad and the script is written by Mani Ratnam and Elango Kumaravel.

