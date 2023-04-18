Ponniyin Selvan 2: Trisha, Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi take private jet as they head to Delhi in style

Trisha Krishnan has been busy with promotional events for Ponniyin Selvan 2 for the last few days. The team has been aggressively promoting the films in various states across the country. The promotional tour was kickstarted last week in Coimbatore by the main cast of the film consisting of Vikram, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lakshmi. The team is currently in Delhi and the actress took to her social media pages to share their fun time en route on their journey to the national capital to meet the press.

Team Ponniyin Selvan 2 enroute Delhi for promotions

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is arguably one of the most anticipated Indian films of this year and the hype for the second installment was doubled with the huge success of the first part that was released last year. The team has been engaged in a nationwide promotional tour, exploring the newfound love for Southern cinema in different parts of the country. Trisha, who plays “Princess Kundavai” took to her Instagram stories to share some inside sneak peek at the main cast, on their way to Delhi for promotions. She writes, “PS2, Chola Tour” referring to the royal clan, whose quest for the kingdom against the enemy forces serves as the central plot of the film series. Ponniyin Selvan is a dream project for director Mani Ratnam, for more than 10 years, which was delayed due to budget issues at the time. The film based on the sprawling, classic bestseller by Kalki Krishnamoorthy of the same was previously declared unfilmable, citing the logistical and budgetary efforts involved.

Technical team

Ponniyin Selvan 2, which resumes the tale from the first part sees the story of inter-dynasty wars and the quest for power in the backdrop of the Chola dynasty from the past. The film has its music and score composed by A R Rahman. The cinematography for the period piece is being handled by Ravi Varman, while Sreekhar Prasad will manage editing duties, repeating the core technical team from the first installment. The artwork is being done by the legendary Thota Tharani. The pan-Indian film is all set for release on the 28th of April in theatres.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 2: Trisha, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Aishwarya Lekshmi take a private jet for promotions