Ponniyin Selvan 2: Veera Raja Veera song from Mani Ratnam's film is tribute to Jayam Ravi aka Arulmozhi Varman

The second single Veera Raja Veera from Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been released today. The song is picturized on Jayam Ravi, who is playing the role of Arunmozhi Varman and becomes the great Raja Raja Chozha. It also gives a glimpse into his love story with Sobhita Dhulipala.

The short video has some invigorating beats and shows Arunmozhi Varman and Vaanathi in a warm embrace. Sobhita Dhulipala plays the role of Vaanathi, the princess of Kodumbalur and Arulmozhi Varman's love interest in the magnum opus. In the music composition by AR Rahman, the song is crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, KS Chithra and Harini. Lyrics are penned by Ilango Krishnan.

Watch Veera Raja Veera song from Ponniyin Selvan 2 here:

Ponniyin Selvan run time and release date

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is set to release on April 28. The post-production work of is currently in final stage and reportedly the uncensored version of the film will have a runtime of 2 hours and 37 minutes. But it is to be awaited and watch if the censor board will do any changes or not. However, the sequel will be shorter than the first installment.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer was released and received a massive response from the audiences. It will take off from the conclusion of the first movie, where the viewers saw Ponniyin Selvan facing his death, as Aishwarya Rai’s Oomai Rani jumps into the sea to save him.

The sequel will see actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj and others reprise their roles respectively. Composer AR Rahman, editor Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Ravi Varman are part of the technical crew. PS 2 is all set to release on April 28, in the theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

