Ponniyin Selvan 2: Vikram, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha twin in customised cholas tees at Mumbai airport

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 is gearing up for grand release this week and movie buffs are super excited to watch the sequel. The star-studded team, which has been rigorously promoting, has reached Mumbai to promote their film in the North. Over the days, they visited Delhi, Kochi, Chennai, and Hyderabad to promote Ponniyin Selvan 2 ahead of its release on April 28.

The Ponniyin Selvan 2 team, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala got clicked at the airport in Mumbai. They twinned in black customised t-shirts, which has Cholas printed on them with a symbol. The team paired up the tees with their casual look in jeans.

Trisha Krishnan, who was not with the team, also got clicked at the airport in the afternoon. She also opted for the same Cholas customised t-shirt and interacted with the paps in Hindi. She also obliged a photographer who asked her for a pic.

Check out pics of Ponniyin Selvan 2 clicked at Mumbai airport

Meanwhile, after spotting at the airport, the Ponniyin Selvan 2 were clicked at all dressed up in their best at the promotional event in Hyderabad. While Vikram kept it cool in a checkered suit, with his ponytail, Jayam Ravi also opted for a three-piece suit in aqua blue coloured. Karthi looked handsome in simple yet subtle ethnic attire.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu. The film will feature the star-studded cast reprising their roles respectively such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman. In addition to this, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi are also part of PS 2.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is written by Elango Kumaravel and Mani Ratnam, itself an ambitious adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthi’s magnum opus novel of the same name. The film has its music scored by A R Rahman while Ravi Varman cranks the camera. It is financed by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under their banners Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions,

