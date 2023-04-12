Ponniyin Selvan 2's new track Shivoham is a perfect devotional tribute to Lord Shiva

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set for its release and the team has been unveiling lyrical songs from the film as a run-up to the ongoing promotional campaign. The latest track released by the PS 2 team features an adrenaline-pumping song crooned by Sathyaprakash. The track has already piqued the interest on social media with its groovy visuals and beats. The lyrical video features Rahman and Makarand Deshpande in grimy, dark visuals and moody vocals. The song features lyrics written by Venky and music is composed by A R Rahman.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set for release



The team recently put out a teaser for the song and was received well on social media. The film has already been building on its hype and excitement with each promotional material being put forward by the team, which started with Aga Naga, song. That song was followed by Veera Raja Veera, which will have Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala in its visuals.The second installment features Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai, among the huge ensemble cast. The now-released Shivoham song is essentially designed like a devotional song that is a tribute to lord shiva. The visuals for this song seem to be appearing in one of the most crucial sequences in the film.

Expectations from PS Part 2



The cast of Ponniyin Selvan will be kickstarting the promotional tour of the film next week ahead of the release on 28th April. The Mani Ratnam epic is also special as it will be the first South Indian film to be released in a 4DX arrangement, a setup that is usually reserved for Hollywood films till now.The film will also be in IMAX format and is expected to be one of the biggest Tamil films in recent times and is speculated to cross the gross collection record of the first installment.

