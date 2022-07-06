Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the epitome of beauty as Queen Nandini in Mani Ratnam's film poster

After Chiyaan Vikram and Karthi's character posters, today, the makers of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan shared a new poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to introduce her character. The actress will be seen in the role of queen Nandini, who is on a mission of vengeance. She looks beautiful in a saree, long hair and mesmerising eyes.

Taking to Twitter, the makers shared the new poster of Aishwarya as Nandini and wrote, "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

Ponniyin Selvan will mark the come back of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after over four years in the film industry. In a conversation with Film Companion, Aishwarya opened up about Ponniyin Selvan and called it as Mani Ratnam’s dream project. The actress said, “When he came and he shared and he said, ‘You know this is something I wanted to make right at the beginning”. I’m like I’m so privileged and so blessed that he asked me to be a part of his dream. I think just to begin at that in itself is so fulfilling.

The magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, the first part, PS-1 with a stellar cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj is slated for a worldwide release on September 30.

The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. Talking about the plot of the film, the movie chronicles the tale of one of the most mighty kings in the South. Bankrolled under the banner of Madras Talkies in collaboration with Lyca Productions, the background music of the film is scored by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.