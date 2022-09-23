Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha and others at a grand promotional event in Hyderabad

Ponniyin Selvan, the highly anticipated historical drama, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on September 30, Friday. The project, which is helmed by Mani Ratnam, is getting released in two parts. Ahead of the release, the cast and crew of Ponniyin Selvan, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and others attended the grand promotional event held in Hyderabad, today. Aishwarya Rai, who has been staying away from the promotions so far, joined the rest of the team at today's event.

AR Rahman, the music composer of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus also attended the grand Hyderabad event, along with the Telugu distributor of Ponniyin Selvan, Dil Raju. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in a red Anarkali suit at the event, while the rest of the team members including Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and AR Rahman looked regal in black outfits. The pictures of the Ponniyin Selvan star cast from the Hyderabad event are now winning the internet.