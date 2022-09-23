Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha and others at a grand promotional event in Hyderabad
Ponniyin Selvan, the highly anticipated historical drama, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on September 30, Friday. The project, which is helmed by Mani Ratnam, is getting released in two parts. Ahead of the release, the cast and crew of Ponniyin Selvan, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and others attended the grand promotional event held in Hyderabad, today. Aishwarya Rai, who has been staying away from the promotions so far, joined the rest of the team at today's event.
AR Rahman, the music composer of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus also attended the grand Hyderabad event, along with the Telugu distributor of Ponniyin Selvan, Dil Raju. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in a red Anarkali suit at the event, while the rest of the team members including Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and AR Rahman looked regal in black outfits. The pictures of the Ponniyin Selvan star cast from the Hyderabad event are now winning the internet.
Coming to Ponniyin Selvan I, the film recently finished its censor formalities and bagged a U/A certificate. The Mani Ratnam directorial reportedly has a run time of 2 hours and 47 minutes. The movie features a stellar star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, R Parthiban, Prabhu, Nazar, Nizhalgal Ravi, Jayachithra, Rahman, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, Babu Antony, Riyaz Khan, Ashwin Rao, and others in the supporting roles. The makers are expected to reveal the additional star cast for Ponniyin Selvan II, later.
Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1954-released novel of the same name, is Mani Ratnam's dream project. The veteran filmmaker waited for over 35 years to make the film, as it got delayed multiple times due to financial and technical issues. Before Mani Ratnam, legendary Tamil star and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran was planning to direct Ponniyin Selvan and play one of the lead roles in it. But he had to drop the project due to health issues.