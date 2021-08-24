Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's regal look from Mani Ratnam's period film LEAKED

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is one of the much-anticipated films and is in the news since its inception. Touted to be an epic historical action-drama film, Ponniyin Selvan also has who will be seen playing two roles - Nandini and Mandakini Devi. While shooting is progressing at a brisk pace in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, a photo of Aishwarya sporting a regal look from the sets has leaked online.

One can see in the photo, Aishwarya is looking no less like a queen while she is engrossed in a scene on the sets. According to reports, the actress is shooting a special song for Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus. Aishwarya on July 19, officially announced that she is a part of Ponniyin Selvan, which will hit the silver screens next year. Sharing the announcement poster, Aishwarya wrote on Instagram, "The Golden Era comes to Life Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan PS1."

Omg..!! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted on the sets of #PonniyinSelvan Really very excited to watch this movie pic.twitter.com/kmMN5iv28A — Goki (@Gokila81197469) August 24, 2021

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look to her presence in the film has been the talk of the town since its inception as it marks her comeback in the film industry after almost four years.

Ponniyin Selvan is an upcoming historical drama, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1995 novel of the same name.

The magnum opus also stars Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, while Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala appear in supporting roles. The film's music is by A. R. Rahman, with cinematography is handled by Ravi Varman, and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.

