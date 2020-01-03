Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai to start shooting from this month; Actress to play a grey character; EXCLUSIVE

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya will join the team this month for the film's schedule.

will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan. The actress will be seen playing a double role as Nandini and her mute mother Queen Mandakini Devi. According to our source, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will join the team this month for the film's important schedule. Also, one of her double roles has a lot of grey shades. The actress plays a very important role in Ponniyin Selvan and the makers are trying their best to keep it a mystery. Meanwhile, the first title poster of the film was unveiled yesterday and it has grabbed a lot of attention.

Earlier confirming about being a part of Mani Ratnam's upcoming film, Aishwarya had said, "It is definitely an experience I’m looking forward to for multiple reasons. Mani is my guru and he is one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country. I’ve had the honour, privilege and joy of working with him right at the beginning of my career and several times later. It’s an easy yes to work with that kind of cinematic brilliance."

Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of a popular Tamil novel of the same name. The upcoming film will chronicle the rise of Rajaraja Chola I and Chola rulers. The film stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rajesh and Keerthy Suresh among others. Actor Karthi took to Twitter yesterday and shared the first title poster. He wrote, "With all your blessings we have begun a big journey!" AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi Varman, among other top-notch talents have been roped in for Ponniyin Selvan.

With all your blessings we have begun a big journey! https://t.co/1eg5OQa5tS — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) January 2, 2020

