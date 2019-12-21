Ponniyin Selvan: Arjun Chidambaram to star in Mani Ratnam's directorial

Actors Arjun Chidambaram and Ashwin Kakumanu have been added in the cast list of Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan.

While many actors are being cast in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, now Nerkonda Paarvai actor Arjun Chidambaram has revealed that he will also be seen in the magnum opus. Idharkku Thane Aasaipattai Balakumara fame Ashwin Kakumanu took to Instagram and shared a photo with Arjun Chidambaram, while revealing that he is also onboard for the project. This comes after the makers announced the official cast list of the movie. It has also been revealed that the film went on floors in Thailand earlier this month.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on a Tamil novel by Kalki, is jointly scripted by Mani Ratnam and actor-writer Kumaravel. Boasting about the casting, so far the makers have revealed that the movie will have star cast including , Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram. It was also recently reported that lyricist Vairamuthu, whose name was brought up during the #Metoo movement, is not onboard the project anymore. There has been no confirmation about the same yet.

Talking about his casting in Ponniyin Selvan, Arjun was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express, “This year has been good. More like a turning point in my career. With this film, I’m hoping things take a turn in my career. Though I’m playing a small role, I’m glad to be part of such a big film.” The report added that he has already joined the shooting schedule in Thailand. The first schedule of the Ponniyin Selvan, produced by Lyca Productions, is expected to go on for a period of one month.

