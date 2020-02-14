Ponniyin Selvan cast Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Riyaz Khan spotted in Hyderabad airport

Actors Jayam Ravi, Karthik and Riyaz Khan, who will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan were spotted at the Hyderabad airport.

Kollywood actors Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Riyaz Khan, who will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan were spotted at Hyderabad airport on Friday. In the photos they can be seen keeping it cool with casual wear, while one can notice that they have grown thick beard and mustache and they were all spotted in long hair. It was reported earlier that Karthi will be seen playing the role of Vandiyadevan, while Jayam Ravi will be seen as Chola king Raja Raja Chola aka Arunmozhi Varman.

Earlier this month, Riyaz Khan took to Instagram and announced that he has joined the sets of the Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, while revealing that the shooting of his portion is happening in Hyderabad. In December last year, the actor revealed that he is also a part of the ace director’s much awaited project. It was earlier reported that some portions of the movie were being shot in Pondicherry.

The film has an ensemble of star cast including , Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Mohan Ram, Arjun Kakumanu, Ashwin Chidambaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi among the others in lead role. Jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan has Abhiyum Naanum fame Kumaravel and Mani Ratnam co-writing the project. The film went on floors on December 13, 2019, in Thailand.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More