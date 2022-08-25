Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is elegance personified in royal avatar as Nandini in this BTS PHOTO

As movie buffs wait for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selven, a behind-the-scene photograph of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini from the film has surfaced on social media. The historical drama will feature celebrated actors in powerful roles, such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as ‘Nandini’, Superstar Vikram as ‘Aditya Karikalan', Karthi as ‘Vanthiyathevan', Trisha as 'Kundavai', and Jayam Ravi as 'Arunmozhi Varman'. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen in important roles.

Check out the picture below:

