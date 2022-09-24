Ponniyin Selvan: Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi are a real vibe as they celebrate film in style in Hyderabad
Ponniyin Selvan team, yesterday, promoted the film in Hyderabad and it was a visual treat.
Ponniyin Selvan, the most awaited magnum opus by filmmaker Mani Ratnam is set to release on September 30, 2022. From the teaser, first looks to promotional pictures, they look nothing short of grandeur. The majestic sets and the costumes are equally grabbing attention in the period drama from the Chola Era. Well, the Ponniyin Selvan team, yesterday, promoted the film in Hyderabad and it was a visual treat.
Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi and others were seen in their elements as they celebrated the film in style at an event in Hyderabad. One can see in one of the videos, Vikram and Karthi playing the drums as gear up to celebrate the film’s release.
In the other highlighting moment, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha posed for a stunning selfie at the event.
Take a look:
Ponniyin Selvan is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The film has Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman.