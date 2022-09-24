Ponniyin Selvan: Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi are a real vibe as they celebrate film in style in Hyderabad

Ponniyin Selvan, the most awaited magnum opus by filmmaker Mani Ratnam is set to release on September 30, 2022. From the teaser, first looks to promotional pictures, they look nothing short of grandeur. The majestic sets and the costumes are equally grabbing attention in the period drama from the Chola Era. Well, the Ponniyin Selvan team, yesterday, promoted the film in Hyderabad and it was a visual treat.

Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi and others were seen in their elements as they celebrated the film in style at an event in Hyderabad. One can see in one of the videos, Vikram and Karthi playing the drums as gear up to celebrate the film’s release.