Ponniyin Selvan: Complaint filed against Mani Ratnam as a horse dies during shoot in Hyderabad

A complaint has been filed against Mani Ratnam and his film Ponniyin Selvan as a horse died during the shoot. According to reports, a horse was involved in a head-on collision and died. An FIR was lodged by Abdullapurmet Police, Hyderabad against Madras Talkies, the production house of Mani Ratnam and the owner of the horse. PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) India also filed a complaint and Animal Welfare Board has called the director for an enquiry.

PETA filed a complaint at Hyderabad police under Section 11 of the PCA Act, 1960, and Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. In a statement, PETA India Chief Advocacy Officer Khushboo Gupta said, "In the age of computer-generated imagery (CGI), production companies have no excuse for forcing exhausted horses to play at war until one of them drops dead."

According to reports, the owner of the horse let the crew shoot despite the animal being tired and dehydrated. Upon this, Animal Welfare will conduct an enquiry about the horse's death.

Ponniyin Selvan is progressing shoot at a rapid phase. They recently wrapped up two schedules in Pondicherry and Madhya Pradesh. Chiyaan Vikram, who is playing a pivotal role in the film has wrapped up the entire shoot of his portions too.

Ponniyin Selvan is an upcoming historical drama, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1995 novel of the same name. The magnum opus also stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, while Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala appear in supporting roles. The film's music is by A. R. Rahman.