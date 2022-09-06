Ponniyin Selvan Event: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan touches Rajinikanth's feet; Kamal Haasan fans shout Vikram

The trailer launch event of Mani Ratnam's directorial Ponniyin Selvan has created a lot of headlines today. Several big wigs from the industry including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and superstar Rajinikanth attended this star-studded event, and the co-stars shared a memorable moment during the event. The actress was seen touching the feet of the superstar as a mark of respect. This is not the first time that she has done this. Previous as well Aishwaryaa Rai Bachchan greeted Thaialvaa like this.

The fans went berserk when Vikram actor Kamal Haasan, who is also present at the function hugged Rajinikanth, creating another historic moment. This function is witness to some great memories.

This magnum opus is inspired by Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel that gives us an insight into the world of Rajaraja Chola I from the Chola dynasty. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi are a part of the core cast. along with Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in secondary roles, among the rest

PS-1 is slated to reach the audience in cinema halls on the 30th of September this year and it will release in numerous languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. A R Rahman has given the score for the project, and Ravi Varman has cranked the lens for the movie. The editing for the venture has been performed by A. Sreekar Prasad.

Now, all the movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the trailer of PS-1.