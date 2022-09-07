Ponniyin Selvan Event: Kamal Haasan on bond with Rajinikanth: Cinema is a small family, no space for jealo

The grand event of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, which took place on Tuesday was a visual treat to cinephiles as two iconic superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan attended. It was nothing less than a movie to watch both the Tamil stars together in one frame. Speaking at the event, Kamal Haasan addressed his long friendship with Rajinikanth and said there is no time or space for jealousy between them.

Kamal Haasan said, "cinema is a small family and there's no space and time for people to get jealous. Rajini and I knew it way back and that's the reason why we're still standing before you." Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have been friends since 40 years. The two have acted in 16 films together starting with the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal, considered a breakthrough film for both.

Meanwhile, 30 years ago, Ponniyin Selvan was set to be made with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. Kamal Hasaan revealed that while he was set to play ArunmozhiVarman, Rajinikanth was set to play Vanthiyathevan.

The story of Ponniyin Selvan is based on a fiction novel of the same name, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The book follows the life of Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty. The project enjoys an ensemble cast and will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman.

Meanwhile, After a long gap of more than two years, Kamal Haasan and S Shankar's Indian 2 has resumed the shoot for the highly-awaited project with a mahurat pooja. The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal alongside Bobby Simha, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani in key roles.

Rajinikanth will next grace the silver screen with Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer. Further, Ramya Krishnan recently confirmed that she will also be a part of this much-talked-about project. Anirudh is composing the music for the flick.