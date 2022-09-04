Ponniyin Selvan: First look of Prakash Raj, Jayachitra and Rahman from Mani Ratnam's magnum opus OUT

Published on Sep 04, 2022
Prakash Raj's first look from Ponnlyin Selvan
Ponniyin Selvan: First look of Prakash Raj, Jayachitra and Rahman from Mani Ratnam's magnum opus OUT
Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most awaited movies in Tollywood at the moment. Adding to the buzz, the makers have given an insight into their world. Today, they dropped the first look for Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar, Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi, Rahman as Madhurantakan. 

Check out the post below:

