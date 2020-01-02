Ponniyin Selvan First Look: Producer BA Raju shares an intense poster of Mani Ratnam directorial; Check it out

As Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan has hit the floors, the makers have released the first look poster of the movie.

It is a well known fact that renowned director Mani Ratnam has been dreaming to make Ponniyin Selvan for over a decade now. After facing all the hurdles and years of hard work, Mani’s dream project has finally hit the floors in December 2019 in Thailand with , Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and others. Needless to say, the fans are excited about this much talked about movie and are keen to get every update about the movie.

Adding on to their curiosity, the makers recently shared the first look of Ponniyin Selvan along with the title font of the magnum opus. The poster was shared by producer BA Raju on micro-blogging site Twitter. Ponniyin Selvan poster featured an antique and royal sword which had two tigers made on the handle. The poster also came with a tagline which read as “Beginning Of The Golden Era”. The second poster featured the credentials of the team of Ponniyin Selvan. Sharing the poster, Raju wrote, “Are you ready to witness the beginning of the golden era on the big screen? #PonniyinSelvan Shooting in progress.”

To note, Ponniyin Selvan will mark Aishwarya’s reunion with Mani after a decade. They had last worked together in 2010 release Raavan. The much talked about movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy novel Ponniyin Selvan. The film will be jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. On the other hand, renowned music director A R Rahman has been roped in to give music to Mani Ratnam’s dream project.

