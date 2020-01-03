Ponniyin Selvan First Poster: Aishwarya Lekshmi’s ‘lover’ sends her a cute message; Check it out

The first poster of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan was released on January 1, 2020. The poster is making rounds on social media and people are expressing how excited they are to finally see the epic novel on screen. Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is rumoured to be playing Poonguzhali in the film, also shared the poster on her Instagram story. She also shared her friend’s response to the poster.

Sharing the photo, Aishwarya wrote, “The entire Universe has conspired for this movie! Cannot wait to see the epic #PonniyinSelvan and cannot believe iam part of this dream team #manisirmagic". Her friend, Aditi Balan replied to the story saying, “My lover @aishu__ killing it, starting this decade with a bang. too excited for you : )". Aishwarya Lekshmi replied as, "Thank you lover." (sic)

As far as the poster is concerned, a sword, which has a lion face as an adornment, was seen in the foreground, while a comet can be seen in the background. Those who have read the Tamil novel, know very well that the comet travels from the story’s beginning to a major incident. The poster also shows two tigers facing each other, which clearly means that the sword belongs to either Aditya Karikalan or Arunmozhi. The film is an adaptation of a popular Tamil novel of the same name, written by Tamil author Kalki. The film will narrate the rise of the Chola rulers.