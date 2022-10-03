Ponniyin Selvan I: Aishwarya, Karthi, Trisha, Vikram, Jayam pose for 'Royal Chola' PIC in theater

The royal pic also features Aishwarya's daughter Aardhaya, Jayam Ravi's wife. Part one is receiving a massive response from the audiences and are eagerly waiting for part 2, which will show the return of Jayam Ravi aka Ponniyin Selvan to Tanjore.

Ponniyin Selvan I, helmed by Mani Ratnam, released theatrically on September 30 and continues to shatter records at the box office. The star-studded, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and the team gathered together along with their families to watch the film in Chennai. Post watching, they also clicked a royal Chola pic together and we love this frame.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and Lal.

It is well known that Ponniyin Selvan I was attempted to be made twice but it wasn't possible. Speaking about the same in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director Mani Ratnam wrote, It is a classic first of all. It is love by the people. It is probably the bestseller. Till today, in every book festival, it is the one that sells the most, it is something which people have taken to their heart and I have too. So, it was a dream for me to try and do this film, and in a way, it is right that I waited this long because I think today's technology has improved so much that we are able to do this film without too many compromises, and we have the liberty of doing it in two parts."

The film is a two-part film based on iconic writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic Ponniyin Selvan. AR Rahman has composed music for the film, which is produced by Mani Ratnam’s home banner Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.