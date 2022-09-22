Ponniyin Selvan I: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha's BTS PIC from face-off scene goes viral

Trisha plays the role of Princess Kundavai and Aishwarya plays the role of queen Nandini. Both the characters in the story are arch rivals. And there is an ultimate face-off scene in Ponniyin Selvan I between these two, which is said to be the biggest highlight.

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I will hit screens on September 30 and fans are excited to witness the cinematic adaptation of the popular novel. As the film is nearing release, a few BTS pics have surfaced on social media, and a pic of Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently going viral. A BTS pic of Trisha aka Kundavai and Aishwarya aka Nandini clicking a selfie from the most anticipated face-off scene from the sets is doing bouts on the internet.

Trisha revealed that the director told her and Aishwarya Rai to not become good friends off-camera. Trisha Krishnan spoke about working with Aishwarya. “I fortunately got to meet her and interact with her on the day one of my shoot. She is beautiful inside and out, I don't even need to say that. The thing is, this was challenging because we are not supposed to like each other too much in this film, but we got along pretty famously on set. There were times when Mani sir would come and say, 'listen, you guys are taking too much, stop talking, I can't have this camaraderie for my scene."

The movie will see Vikram in the role of Aditya Karikalan, Karthi essaying the character of Vanthiyathevan, and Jayam Ravi in the part of Arunmozhi Varman. Aside from them, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also play key roles in the first installment of the two-part series. Ponniyin Selvan will reach the cinema halls on September 30.