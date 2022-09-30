Ponniyin Selvan: I: Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi spotted at a Chennai theatre; PICS

While Trisha was dressed in white ethnic attire, Aishwarya Lekshmi looked enchanting in a green ensemble. Both the ladies nailed the ethnic game. Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv was also present with the team to watch Ponniyin Selvan: I. The historical drama's cast further includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jayam Ravi in main roles, alongside Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore and Ashwin Kakumanu in ancillary roles, along with others.

It is the opening day for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I and besides moviegoers, the cast also watched the first-day first show of the movie in theatres. Today, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Lekshmi were papped arriving at a cinema hall in Chennai for the morning show. The Cobra actor exuded cool vibes in a black sweatshirt with denims. Accompanying him, Karthi looked dapper in formals.

Recently, a picture of Trisha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posing for a selfie on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan went viral on the internet. Opening up about the memorable picture and her bond with the co-star, Trisha told in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, "I was fortunate enough to meet her on the first day of my shoot. She is so friendly. She is already very familiar with the unit as she did many films with Mani sir. And we kinda hit off. Although on day one, we just had probably two shots and then there is so much hype about the face-off scene and the whole unit was gearing up for that."

She further added, "But by then what had happened was we already hit off and chatted a lot so for that particular scene, Mani sir saw both of us like yapping away and he was like listen, guys, this is a really complicated scene shooting over for two days. So we appreciate it if you guys don't spend time with each other. And that selfie happened on the day of the face-off scene and we just clicked for memories. And you know someone from the unit captured it."

