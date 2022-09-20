Ponniyin Selvan I: Jayam Ravi shares selfies with Trisha, Vikram, Karthi and Mani Ratnam from flight
Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi clicked selfies as they are all set to begin a promotional tour ahead of the release
Acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I is eagerly awaiting the release on September 30. As the film is nearing release, the promotions have begun and the lead actors Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi clicked selfies in flight as they began the 'journey of Cholas'.
Jayam Ravi took to his Twitter handle and shared group selfies with Trisha, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram and Mani Ratnam. The stars can be seen in all smiles as they posed for pics and begin the promotions. Sharing the pics, Jayam wrote, "The Journey of The Cholas begin. #PonniyinSelvan #PS1." The star-studded cast is all set to move to every city across the nation to interact with the media and fans.
The story of Ponniyin Selvan 1 will focus on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The venture has a star-studded cast that will feature Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha as Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman. In addition to this, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also play significant roles in PS 1.
Ponninyin Selvan is being jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions while Siva Ananth is the film’s Executive Producer. A.R. Rahman will be composing the music and Ravi Varman has been roped in for cinematography. The much-awaited film which is expected to be grand and like never before is co-written by the director along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan.