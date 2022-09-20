Ponniyin Selvan I: Jayam Ravi shares selfies with Trisha, Vikram, Karthi and Mani Ratnam from flight

Acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I is eagerly awaiting the release on September 30. As the film is nearing release, the promotions have begun and the lead actors Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi clicked selfies in flight as they began the 'journey of Cholas'.

Jayam Ravi took to his Twitter handle and shared group selfies with Trisha, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram and Mani Ratnam. The stars can be seen in all smiles as they posed for pics and begin the promotions. Sharing the pics, Jayam wrote, "The Journey of The Cholas begin. #PonniyinSelvan #PS1." The star-studded cast is all set to move to every city across the nation to interact with the media and fans.