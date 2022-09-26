Ponniyin Selvan I: Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Vikram look best in ethnic at promotions; PICS

Ponniyin Selvan, the magnum opus directed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. The cast and crew of the much-awaited project are currently busy with the all-India promotional tour. Karthi, Mani Ratnam, Trisha, AR Rahman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala and the team came together to promote the film in New Delhi and looked stunning. They stole the limelight with their stylish appearances in ethnic looks.