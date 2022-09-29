Ponniyin Selvan I: Karthi nails the classic black and white look at a promotional event

Karthi will be seen doing a powerful role in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I. As the highly anticipated historical drama is all set to release in cinema halls on 30th September this year, the cast of the film including Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram and Karthi are promoting the movie. Recently, Karthi posed for the shutterbugs as he arrived for a promotional event in Chennai. He looked charming in a simple black shirt with black pants.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Karthi talked about how he was scared of director Mani Ratnam. He revealed, “I’m a little less scared now. Less scared, but still scared. With this film, I think Mani Sir actually opened up a lot, unlike when I was an AD. Even in 2017, he was very glued to what he was doing. But this time, he was chatting with us, he was cracking jokes, sometimes when we were on a boat, he was smiling – that’s very rare. He was pulling our leg; he was having fun. It didn’t feel like Mani Sir actually. He was really enjoying on the sets.”